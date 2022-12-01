WATERTOWN — Zoo New York in Thompson Park is hosting its 3rd Winter Wonderlights.
Through the month of December, patrons can buy tickets to visit the zoo, which has been decked out with Christmas lights, hot cocoa for purchase and Mr. and Mrs. Claus visiting every Saturday and on Dec. 23 in the zoo’s Christmas village.
Admission is $7. The zoo will be open this weekend, as well as Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Last admission to buy tickets each day is 7:30 p.m.
