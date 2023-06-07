Kimber L. Allen, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023, finally reuniting with her beloved dog; Weena. Kimber was born to Bryan and Anita (Mathieu) Schramm in Riverside, California on June 28, 1972. She graduated from North Country Union High School in Newport, Vermont, and worked many different roles during her life; being a Nanny, an herbalist, and caretaker for horses. She married Carmen G. Allen III on Valentines Day of 2013. Kimber was an exceptionally spiritual woman, and had a wild, free soul to match. She often said she did not belong surrounded by sheetrock, rather that she belonged in the woods, surrounded by nature. A knowledgeable herbalist, she was known for her plant identification skills and processing her own herbs. She has always had a love for animals and horses, especially a mustang named Kricket, and her sheltie-pekingese mix; Weena. Her strength and persistence will never be forgotten by all who knew her. Kimber is survived by her husband of over 10 years, Carmen G. Allen III; her father; Bryan Schramm, her sons; Ben Simons, Bryan Simons, and Noah Simons, her siblings; Cannon Schramm, Candice Mathieu, Katie & James Powell, Brittanny Lewis, Robert Lewis, and Pete Lewis; grandchildren; Jameson, Benson, Harlan, Bryan, Curtis, Amara and Natalie (On the way), as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother; Anita Schramm, and dog; Weena. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, NY, where memories and words of condolence can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
