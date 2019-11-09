GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs is partnering with American Greetings for a special one-day promotion on Veterans Day, Monday, in support of Honor Flight Network.
For every American Greetings card purchased at Kinney Drugs (valued at $1.99 or more) on Veterans Day, Kinney Drugs and American Greetings will donate $1 to the local hubs of the Honor Flight Network.
Honor Flight Inc. is a national nonprofit created to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices. Honor Flight transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at war memorials.
The local hubs of Honor Flight within “Kinney Country” are: Syracuse (Hancock International Airport), the north country (Plattsburgh International Airport) and New England (Logan International Airport in Boston or Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N. H.).
