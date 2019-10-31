Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing for the afternoon. The rain will be heavy at times. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.