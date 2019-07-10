Kunzwiler joins Step One Creative as summer graphic design intern

OSWEGO – Step One Creative, an Oswego-based advertising design and public relations firm has announced that Oswego native Marissa Kunzwiler has joined the agency as a summer intern, according to President Shane R. Stepien.
Kunzwiler is a junior at SUNY Oswego with a major in graphic design and a minor in digital illustration.
“Passion, communication, and drive are all qualities I possess. I believe those are key things in life that lead to success,” Kunzwiler said. “I am thankful for this opportunity to develop new skills and to gain job experience. What I will learn at Step One will help boost my confidence both in my academic studies as well as for my career in the future.”
In addition to the internship, Kunzwiler has been accepted into the BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) program at SUNY Oswego and has been on the dean’s list continuously throughout her college career.
“We are excited to provide Marissa with opportunities at Step One Creative that help build her job experience and portfolio,” Stepien said. “She is very enthusiastic and motivated to excel in the industry and we are pleased to be able to work with her over the summer.”
Established in 1996, Step One Creative, a division of Step One Communications, LLC, is an advertising design and public relations firm located at the Stevedore Lofts, 317 W. First St., Suite 101, in Oswego, which offers full-service advertising design, brand development, public relations, copywriting, web design and media planning/placement to organizations and businesses throughout Central and Upstate New York.
For additional information on Step One Creative call (315) 342-2554 or visit them online at www.steponecreative.com.
