Lady Comets have a rebuilding year

The Carthage Central School girls varsity basketball, coached by Randi Brotherton, had a 0-19 record. Senior Hannah Makuch was named a Frontier League All-star. ‘This season was a rebuilding year for our program from the bottom up,” said the coach. ‘The girls were committed to our team goals and went out everyday to compete to the best of their ability.’ Photo courtesy of Urbaniak Studios
