Lady Golden Knights had an extraordinary season

COPENHAGEN — The Copenhagen Central School varsity girls basketball team had an extraordinary season according to its coach, Natalie Scott. The team, which had an overall 18-5 record, took first place in the Frontier League “D” Division Regular Season and in the Frontier League “D” Division Playoffs.
“They capped it off by winning themselves into the Section III Class “D” semi-final game at Onondaga Community College,” said coach Scott who was assisted Tamie Muncy and Marissa Corbett.
The head coach said the regular season was challenging in some spots, but the girls persevered, going 13-1 in league play. Standout victories included those over Sackets Harbor, Lyme, LaFargeville, Belleville Henderson and Alexandria Bay. The non-league game with Lowville was also a highlight of the season.
In the playoffs, the team was pitted against a higher seeded team earning No. 1 seed moving on.
“We played LaFargeville and beat them by a score of 67-38 in the first round,” said coach Scott. “Then we met Alex Bay on the JCC gym floor in the final round. It was an intense game throughout. Although they gave us our only league loss in the regular season, we eventually brought home a Playoff Championship by a score of 50-41.”
Moving on to Sectional play, seeded third, the Lady Golden Knights hosted No. 14 Sackets Harbor, defeating the Lady Patriots, 72-45.
Copenhagen faced sixth seeded Alexandria Bay in the semi-final round at home.
“We over-powered them for a third time this season 62-30,” said the coach. “We then moved on to the semi-finals at Onondaga Community College. We were matched up against the No. 2 seed, Poland. The excitement of the game and the atmosphere was a truly great experience for our girls. We lost the game but it was great to be back at OCC playing in the semi-finals of the section. Many people would not have placed us near that point when the season began.”
Seniors, Aubree Smykla and Alyssa Fitzpatrick and junior, Samantha Stokely were named Frontier League All-Star and junior Madison Cheek earned Honorable Mention status. Aubree Smykla reached an individual milestone by becoming the seventh member of the 1,000 point club this season for Lady Knights basketball. Aubree Smykla was also selected to the Section III All-Tournament Team.
“We will be coming back next year with a talented, veteran team,” said the coach. “We hope this core of players, who have gained some valuable experience, will come back stronger than ever for the 2023-2024 season and hopefully we can get back and keep our Frontier League streak alive.”
This year’s team included senior captains Aubree Smykla and Alyssa Fitzpatrick along with fellow seniors, Kaitlyn Goutermout, Hope Staplin and Madison Trainham. Juniors on the team were Samantha Stokely, Madison Cheek, Claire Jones, Peyton Taylor, Mackenzie Lee and Taelyn Larracuente along with eighth grader Halle Miller. Sophomore Maddie Carroll was moved-up from JV for playoffs and Sectionals.
Supporting the team were Eviana Overton, Raegan Porter, Olivia Eves and Stella Wright served as the team’s managers and the team’s scorekeepers Melissa Herbert and Pat Jolliff.
