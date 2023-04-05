Lady Red Raiders have winning season

The Lowville girls varsity basketball team, coached by Cheryl Morrow, had an overall regular season record of 11-9.
Season highlights included beating South Jefferson in the Lowville season opener by two foul shots taken by Anna Dening with 1.3 seconds left. In addition, Jakayla Spence had a career high of 32 points at the Thousand Islands game.
Juniors Anna Dening and Jakayla Spence were both Frontier League All-stars.
“We are a young team,” said Coach Morrow. “Our team was made up of only Juniors and sophomores this season. We are looking forward to having a deep bench next year and continuing to improve each game.”
