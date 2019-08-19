WATERTOWN — A LaFargeville man faces charges after he was allegedly caught bragging about stealing a car, which had a stolen firearm inside, on Sunday.
City police arrested Nicholas A. Patchen, 27, of 17582 Ridge Road, and charged him with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon.
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue said someone notified city police about hearing Mr. Patchen bragging about the stolen vehicle and firearm while talking on the phone at Quicklee’s gas station, 1279 Coffeen St.
Mr. Patchen allegedly attempted to flee on foot when officers arrived.
“He was apprehended a short distance away,” Lt. Donoghue said.
Both stolen items matched a stolen vehicle and firearm, identified as a 243 Remington Model 700 rifle, from Gouverneur described in a report from the village’s police department.
Lt. Donoghue said city police also found 12 other firearms in the car. Efforts to identify the owners of the other guns, as well as the investigation into the incident itself, remain ongoing.
Mr. Patchen was arraigned and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond.
He was previously convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a stolen weapon and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance last year.
