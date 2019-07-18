The international agency that manages outflows from Lake Ontario, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, will receive two new members in the near future.
The International Joint Commission, which oversees the river board, on Wednesday announced its plans to include new members from municipalities along the shoreline of the lake and river. The new members would assist not only with the board’s existing efforts, but also with documenting the human and social affects of recent flooding to enrich the board’s decisions.
Kevin Bunch, writer and communications specialist for the commission, said he was uncertain when the new members will be appointed. Officials have been discussing what the nomination process would entail.
If the U.S. and Canadian governments provide funds, the commission also wants to add two members to a proposed advisory group under the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Adaptive Management Committee that would provide insight on the effects of high water levels on local citizens and governments.
