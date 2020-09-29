The Tri-Town Arena in Brasher Falls became home to a Stanley Cup champion Monday night.
As assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League, St. Lawrence Central graduate Derek Lalonde will see his named etched into hockey’s most-coveted trophy after the Lightning finished off the Dallas Stars with a 2-0 victory in game six of the 2020 Stanley Cup Finals.
“I’m just really proud of Derek,” said veteran St. Lawrence Central hockey coach Mickey Locke, who mentored Lalonde during his playing days as the starting netminder for the skating Larries through the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. “When I saw him lift the Stanley Cup up over his head, it made me think of all the other heavy lifting he had to do on the way to raising that cup.”
“I got a text from him early this morning. I wasn’t awake when I got it but it came in at 3:21. It was a picture of him holding up the cup after the game. The text said, ‘Coach, we did it!’. It really is just incredible,” he added.
Even more incredible is that Lalonde isn’t the only person born at Massena Memorial Hospital to become a Stanley Cup Champion as a member of the Lightning. Massena Minor Hockey alum Zach Bogosian also earned that title after having joined the team’s blueline corps this past February. And, former Potsdam Central standout Brian Putnam contributed to the Lightning’s success as one of its top amateur talent scouts.
“When you see people from our area find success at the highest level all on the same team at once, it says something about our hockey system up here. It shows that hockey in our area has generated a lot of talent,” said Locke. “It makes you feel even prouder.”
A three-sport standout who also excelled on the football field and baseball diamond at SLC before graduating with the Class of 1991, Lalonde resumed his goaltending career at SUNY Cortland from 1992-95. He still shares a team record for most shutouts in a season (2) with four other Red Dragons.
“Derek played in goal for me for four years. When he was a senior, he was the backbone of the team that went to the state semifinals in Utica,” noted Locke. “Looking back to when he played for me, he was definitely a student of the game. We had conversations that went beyond generalities and I could tell he had a special intuition about the little nuances. He had a special gift for understanding and loving the game of hockey.”
“Another great thing about Derek, is that he knows where his roots are. Whenever he comes home, he makes a point of stopping by the course and checking in with me,” added Locke, who owns and operates the Meadowbrook Golf Course in Winthrop.
Lalonde’s coaching career began in earnest in 1995 when he served as a graduate assistant at North Adams State College, where he eventually earned his master’s degree in education administration. Three division III schools and eight years later, he stepped up to the Division I level in NCAA hockey by landing a job as assistant coach at Ferris State University in Michigan. After a four-year stint at Ferris, he worked the bench as assistant coach at the University of Denver from 2006-2011.
“At one point, Derek faced a big decision. There were some vacancies for head coaching job at Division I colleges and there were openings at some of the minor league teams. He had to decide, should he go the college route, or the professional route. The way I understand it, his family was all-in on his decision to go the professional route,” said Locke. “He definitely made the right choice.”
Lalonde was named head coach and general manager of the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL before the start of 2011-12 season. Three successful seasons later, he took over as head coach of the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL where he was named Coach of the Year for guiding the team to a 58-point improvement over the previous season. He was then named head coach of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League and the top farm team of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild for the 2016-17 season. He became the first coach to guide the Des Moines-based team to a winning record his first year there. Under his guidance the next season, the Wild posted team records for wins, home wins, road wins, fewest losses and total points.
Lalonde’s ability to resurrect struggling organizations on and off the ice eventually drew the attention of the Tampa Bay Lightning and in July of 2018, was named assistant coach. Coincidently, Jon Cooper, who has been head coach of the Lightning since 2013, served as head coach of at Green Bay two years before Lalonde took over the Gamblers’ helm.
“Derek is a great communicator and when you think about coaching, what’s more important than communication between coaches and players,” said Locke. “He also has a great sense of the game.”
Traditionally, each member of a Stanley Cup winning team is allowed to spend a day with the historic trophy at a location of their choice but due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL has yet to announce whether or not that will be permitted.
“If it’s at all possible, I think hell bring the cup here,” stated Locke. “But I think the players are the first ones to spend time with it. The Lightning have a lot of Russian players on their roster and Derek joked that it would probably go to Moscow before it comes to Brasher.”
“Absolutely, as assistant coach, he’s going to have his name put on the Cup and if I know Derek, he’ll find a way to get them to put it in big, bold print,” he mused. “Wouldn’t it be something the see the Cup sometime in December sitting on the ninth hole at my course in a foot of snow?”
