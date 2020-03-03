POTSDAM - The OFA hockey team kept Norwood-Norfolk Central from making more history this winter.
After successfully defending their NAC regular season title, the Icemen were denied a breakthrough Section 10 Division II title repeat Monday night in a 1-0 loss to the Blue Devils at Clarkson’s Cheel Arena.
“We’re all pretty disappointed right now but this was a special team. Our kids were resilient right from the start this season. They played good hockey all year and got better as the year went on and that’s because they worked as hard as they could work to get here,” said coach Doug LaVigne.
“We’ve had a tough stretch with kids being sick. A couple of kids went to school today just so they wouldn’t miss this game and we could see they weren’t 100 percent tonight but they all did their best to battle through it,” he noted. “We don’t want to use that as an excuse because Ogdensburg is a good team.”
With the win, OFA (14-6-2) advances to the NYSPHSAA Division II quarterfinals and will head to Rochester on Saturday to face Section 5 champion Webster-Thomas at the RIT campus arena at 3 p.m.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game, it always is against Norwood(-Norfolk). Both teams had their chances but I thought we minimized theirs and if we kept working the puck down low, something good would happen,” coach Jon Frederick noted after the Blue Devils claimed their second sectional title in three years.
“This has just an unbelieveable season for us. No one expected us to be in this game and to win it is just incredible. I’m just really proud of the boys,” he added.
After playing through nearly three periods of shutout hockey at both ends, the Blue Devils took advantage of a late Icemen penalty to produce the only goal of the contest. Sophomore Karson LaRose skated behind the net and attempted to stuff the puck inside the right post. Junior netminder Thomas Cafarella slid across to make the save but the rebound went right across the top of the crease to senior defenseman Nolan O’Donnell, who had moved up from playing the blueline for the power play, and shoved the puck into the open left side of the goal. Sophomore Holden Woods also drew an assist on the game-winner.
“I saw Karson go around the net so I moved up. The puck went right through Holden’s skates and right to me,” O’Donnell recalled.
While O’Donnell emerged as the offensive hero for OFA, senior netminder Kelson Hooper came up with the timeliest shutout of his career, turning aside the 26 shots he faced.
“I’ve had shutouts before but obviously, this one is special because it came in the Section 10 Championship Game,” noted Hooper. “There have been games where I’ve had to come up with a lot of big saves but tonight the team did a great job of keeping the shots to the outside and when I get shots from the outside, I stop them nine out of 10 times. Tonight was more about making the routine saves for my team.”
“Hooper is a quality goalie and what he does, they do, and tonight they both had good nights,” noted LaVigne.
Cafarella wound up stopping 31 shots for the Icemen, who finished at 12-9-1 overall in coming one win away from becoming the first team in NNCS hockey history to repeat as sectional champions.
