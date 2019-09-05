Lawn and Halloween preparation

Stephen Seavolt mows his lawn on Flower Avenue East in Watertown on Wednesday afternoon while wearing a Spiderman costume. Seavolt shared this photo with the Times in hopes that it’d get people in the mood for Halloween. Stephen Seavolt/Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.