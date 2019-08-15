Lawrence Stowell

Lawrence J. “Larry” Stowell, 78, of Westville, NY., passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, August 13, 2019, at his home while under the loving care of his family and Hospice of the North Country, Inc.
Born in Westville, NY., March 6, 1941, he was the son of the late Alexander and Estella Robinson Stowell. He attended Salmon River Central School. In his senior year of high school, he was employed by Bombay Slipper Factory. He later was employed by ALCOA in Massena, NY., for more than thirty four years. He retired in July 2001.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Dianne M. Avery, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, in Constable, NY. She survives.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, in Westville, NY. He was a member of the Westville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department for more than forty years and a member of the ALCOA twenty five year club. He was a past member of the Malone Moose Men’s Bowling League and a past member of the Malone Knights of Columbus -308. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching his grandchildren at their sporting events. His most precious times were spent with his family and friends.
Along with his wife, Dianne of fifty seven years, he is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Lori Davis and her companion, Scott Gavin of Westville, NY., Debbie and Michael Wood of Westville, NY., and Tammy and Casey Cartier of Fort Covington, NY., three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joan Elliott of Malone, NY., Carol and Pete Bashaw of Westville, NY., and Judy and Arthur Miller of Westville, NY., nine grandchildren, Brett and Stephanie Davis, Melissa Wood, Michelle Rabideau, Jennifer Hogeboon, Jordan Wood, Cameron, Carli and Caiden Cartier, seven great grandchildren, Brody and Sophie Davis, Raelynn Berney, Avery Legacy, Maverick Rabideau and Maddox and Kendall Hogeboon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends they met in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leslie Elliott.
Calling hours will be on Monday, August 19 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Home, in Malone, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Thomas Kornmeyer officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, in Westville, NY.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Westville Volunteer Fire Department or E.M.S., The Hope Lodge in Burlington, VT., or to the Alice Ballard Fund of Hospice of the North Country, Inc.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
