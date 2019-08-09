Lee A. Judware, 50, of Malone, NY., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, August 7, 2019, at his home.
Born in Malone, NY., April 9, 1969, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Genevieve Williams Judware. He attended local schools.
Lee enjoyed listening to music, especially ABBA, watching classic sitcoms and pampering his dog “Bo”.
Survivors include two brothers and a sister-in-law, Raymond Judware of Windsor, VT., and James and Mary Ellen Judware of Massena, NY., one sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Gary LaRock of Bellmont, NY., one niece, Darienne Judware of Massena, NY., and one nephew, Koeby Judware of Rochester, NY.
There are no calling hours. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Bellmont Center Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brusofuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are through the Bruso-Desnoyers Funeral Service, Inc. in Malone, NY.
