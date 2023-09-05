OGDENSBURG — A county legislator, who represents Ogdensburg, would like to see the interim tag taken off Andrea L. Smith’s title.
Since June, Smith has been the interim city manager following the resignation of Mohideen F. Buharie. A resolution appointing her to the position stated that it will be in effect until Jan. 8, 2024. Smith is currently the city’s director of Planning & Development, a position she’s held since 2013.
In a letter sent to City Council, which is expected to be read at Monday’s meeting, Reagen lays out the reasoning why a search need not begin for a new city manager and Smith be named.
“Over the past four years, the City of Ogdensburg has faced difficult times. With sharp divisions, polarized debates and a host of seemingly insurmountable problems, our community has benefited from the steady leadership of acting City Manager Andrea Smith,” wrote Reagen.
Reagen pointed out that Smith has assumed the position twice over the past four years “when other city managers could not walk the delicate tightrope between the divisions of City Council.”
In the fall of 2022, Smith took over the role when Stephen P. Jellie left to take a Fire/EMS position in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. She was the interim city manager until Buharie began.
“Not once, but twice, she has been asked to forge budgets in the face of million dollar deficits that were left to her from previous city administrations. Andrea Smith has been the bright light for Ogdensburg during our community’s difficult times,” said Reagen, “Andrea Smith has stood up, working with anyone who has been willing to work with her, to help Ogdensburg find its way during times that would test any public administrator.”
Reagen stated that as a county legislator, he tried to stay out of the tough decisions faced by City Council. However, he feels it’s important to offer his thoughts regarding the city manager position.
He is calling for City Council to amend the City Charter to allow the municipality to hire someone who resides outside of the city. Smith lives in Morristown.
“Holding a public hearing would give the entire community an opportunity to offer its thoughts — both pro and con. But let’s be clear, I believe I am speaking for many others when I state that Andrea Smith has earned the right to be our City Manager. As someone who was born in Ogdensburg, grew up in Ogdensburg, was educated in Ogdensburg and came home to Ogdensburg, our city will never find anyone with the same level of commitment that Andrea has brought to this community over the years that she has worked her way up through the ranks,” he said.
