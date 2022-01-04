Lenora Richards, 86, of Cedar Street, Malone, NY, passed away on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at Meadowbrook Nursing home in Plattsburgh, NY.
Born in Gabriels, NY., on January 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ezra and Mildred (Belanga) Benware. She attended Malone schools. After high school, Lenora went to work at Montgomery Wards. She had a long career in local government dating back to 1972, when she served as Malone Town Clerk and Receiver of taxes. She went on to become Malone Budget Officer, Village Trustee, Deputy Mayor, Town Deputy Supervisor. She was active in the Democratic Committee. Upon retirement, Lenora continued working part time in the County Personell Office.
On April 12, 1958 she was married to Robert J. Richards at Notre Dame Church, Malone, NY. Mr. Richards died on July 26, 1999.
She is predecased by a sister, Dorothy Hayes, and two brothers, Francis Benware and Harold Benware, both of Malone.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim Bruso and Kama Seal of Malone and two grandchildren, Allison Bruso of Albany, NY., and Kellan Wheeler and his fiance Breezy Malagon of Plattsburgh, NY. along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on Birch Lane at Meadowbrook for the care they provided our mother and the compassion and empathy they extended to family.
Services will be held in the Spring of 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Malone EMS.
Arrangements are through Bruso-Desnoyer’s Funeral Home in Malone.
