Leonard Ledger

Leonard Lawrence Ledger, age 78, passed away peacefully at this house Sunday night, September 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Frary- Spaulding Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 3 p.m. A burial at the West Bangor Cemetery will follow the service.
Leonard was born January 2, 1942 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center to the late Edward Ledger and Leila Lawrence. Mr. Ledger graduated from Canton ATC in 1962. Leonard married Sharon Brown on December 2, 1961 at the North Bangor Methodist Church. He worked 33 years for the New York State Police as a Dispatcher and Quarter Master, retiring in 1996. Leonard was a member of the Malone Elks Lodge and enjoyed working on his farm in North Bangor and bowling. Leonard was an avid amateur radio operator for over 50 years. Mr. Ledger was a charter member of the North Franklin Amateur Radio Society. He received from the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL) a certificate confirming that he had contact with over 100 amateur radio stations around the world.
Mr. Ledger is survived by his wife Sharon Ledger; daughter Lynne Ledger and her husband Geoffrey Phillips from Agawam, MA; a son Lindsay and wife Judy Ledger from Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Gabby, Mira, Page, and Duncan; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the West Bangor Cemetery Association at 2279 State Route 11B, North Bangor, NY 12966. Condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
