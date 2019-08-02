EVANS MILLS — A LeRay father faces charges after allegedly using excessive corporal punishment toward his 4-year-old son on Monday, which inflicted injury.
State police arrested Eric J. Favret, 31, and charged him with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child at a residence on Gardnerville Road.
Mr. Favret was arraigned in LeRay Town Court and released on his own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was also issued against him.
