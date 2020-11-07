In the years to come, as more seasons come and go, the 2020 Frontier League fall sports season is going to look like a blip. A two-week span where four teams clashed multiple times a week, and the end result wasn’t a championship, but simply a chance to play.
But for the senior student athletes at Lowville, Beaver River, Copenhagen and South Lewis, the 2020 fall season won’t be a footnote — it has a deeper meaning.
Despite its early end, the season gave so many high school senior athletes an unprecedented perspective on sports, leadership and adversity.
On Oct. 28, with a week and a half of the fall season left to go, South Lewis, Copenhagen and Lowville officially canceled the rest of their fall sports season. Beaver River had canceled its season about a week earlier.
The season’s end came amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Lewis County, two of which were found in a Beaver River Central School student and staff member, and another positive case in a Lowville Academy student.
Lewis County seniors aren’t sure if they’ll be able to resume their season in March, alongside other Frontier League teams that chose not to play sports this fall, but wait until March to begin the season. But these seniors are resilient, and hold no bitterness toward a season cut short.
Instead, they’re just grateful they got to play.
Allison Best, a senior on the Copenhagen girls soccer team, learned something about sportsmanship.
“Even though the people on the other team, they’re your opponent, like when it comes down to something like this, you all root for each other,” Best said. “Because no one wants to be that team that has to drop out or get shut down or see girls get hurt. I think the sportsmanship overall, not just between the team, throughout the whole four teams that were able to play, it really boosted and while we might be enemies on the field, we’re friends in person.”
Brian Zehr, the first-year Beaver River boys soccer coach, mentioned on the first day of practice that he hoped the small pool of local teams competing would shine a light on Lewis County soccer. For Best, that rang true. Not only was it a soccer match, it was a match against friends, people she grew up with.
It was a more intimate experience.
“I know stepping on against Lowville, I have a lot of friends from there, it was like, ‘Hey guys, how’s it going,’” Best said with humor in her voice. “It felt like a game but at the same time it didn’t.”
But it wasn’t any less intense.
There’s a common sports adage: “Every game could be your last.”
Players and coaches have repeated it for decades, but in the case of Lewis County senior athletes, it really was true. No one knew how long the season would last. Even a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases, not even related to athletics, could halt the season — through no fault of the athletes or coaches themselves.
Each soccer game, as halftime ended and the clock began on the last 40 minutes, Best and her senior teammates, Brooke Smykla, Meaghen Fitzpatrick and Allison Villeneuve, recognized their careers could almost be over.
“We were always the most excited on the team for game days,” Best said. “We would be the first in the group chat texting, ‘Get up, get ready, it’s game day, get your game face on.’ We were always energetic in warm up ... We wanted to capture what little season we had and make the most of it.”
During practices or games, Best, viewing her teammates wearing masks and everyone trying their best to remain socially distant, would be reminded that times are not normal and that her season was more fragile than ever.
Yet optimism ultimately prevailed. They had a chance to play, even for a few weeks.
“Just getting the chance to step out and get a practice on that field, I will forever be thankful for Mr. (Scott) Connell (Copenhagen’s superintendent) and the three other teams that said, ‘Yes, we’re playing, we’re giving our kids a season,” Best said.
Lincoln Becker also expressed optimism as he talked about Beaver River’s shortened boys soccer season.
“I just try to be a more positive person than negative person,” he said. “You can look at this and you can be mad at whoever you want to get mad at and blame whoever you want, but realistically, there’s no way around it. We just have to deal with it and figure out the best possible outcomes for everybody.”
For Becker, 2020 was about getting the next group of Beavers ready for the future. As an outgoing senior, that’s what has made him most proud.
“I was content with the way our team played, I was very proud of the way we were able to come together as a team in the few weeks we could have a season,” Becker said. “I was proud of the sophomores that stepped up and improved a lot from their freshman to sophomore year. They’re the future of the program.”
While Beaver River struggled to win games, the two-week season still provided exciting moments.
For Becker, his favorite moment came on senior night against South Lewis. At that point, Beaver River had been winless and was facing its fourth loss, but a Becker free kick that he lofted over the head of the goalkeeper forced a tie.
“I don’t know if I would be able to do it 10 more times,” Becker said. “But I was able to do it and get into that corner that one time, so that’s all good.”
Becker has two more sports to play in his senior year, basketball this winter followed by baseball in the spring. Obviously, neither is a guarantee, but there’s still hope.
It’s uncertain whether Becker will ever don his Beaver River soccer uniform again. It’s possible the Beavers can petition to play the remainder of their season in March, but that isn’t guaranteed either.
Hannah Ielfield of South Lewis is faced with similar emotions.
After only two meets, both against Beaver River, the standout runner may be done running cross country for South Lewis — a high school career that’s helped propel her to an athletic scholarship at the University of Mississippi.
“I realized that the last race (against Beaver River) I put my jersey on for South Lewis for cross country was my last race,” Ielfield said. “I was like, ‘Oh wow’ that’s shocking.”
Like Best, a shortened season didn’t hinder Ielfield’s work ethic or desire to improve. It actually did the opposite. Ielfield believes she made some of her best gains this year despite so many odds being stacked against her.
“So right now, my dad is like my coach so he plans everything accordingly,” Ielfield said. “He sees all my races and he’s like, ‘OK, work on this.’ Our speed workouts, some of them are based on speed and quick turnovers and some are just like long distant speed workouts that we need for longer races.”
There’s no playbook for how athletes and coaches are supposed to handle this year. Just like everyone else, they showed up to the field for practice or a game wondering: “Is this the last day before it all goes to hell?”
Yet they remained grateful. None of them are happy with how the fall season ended, yet they’ve navigated it with grace.
When the first day of soccer practice arrived, Best was ecstatic. It marked the end of a six-month span of no high school sports. She said that first day of practice was probably her favorite memory of the season.
“That first practice, we were all so excited,” Best said. “We couldn’t be on the turf yet, but we were on the field over top, just looking down on the turf thinking, ‘We got this. We are able to do something that not many kids are able to do.’ It excited us.”
