Bowlers achieve perfect games

There were recently two 300 games bowled at Lewis Lanes, Lowville. Ethan Crouse, a student at Beaver River Central School, right, achieved a perfect game on Sept. 24 on the first day of Lowville Youth Bowling for the season. Wade Oaks of Carthage, left, bowled 300 on Sept. 27 during the Tuesday night George Ingersoll Mens League with scores of 300-236-231 for a 767 total. Mr. Oaks has bowled for many years starting a youth bowler. He took a break for 10 and came back a few years ago. He was inspired by fellow Carthage resident and 300 bowler Al Rivers to improve his game. Both Ethan and Mr. Oakes have bowled many 300s during their bowling careers. Photo provided
