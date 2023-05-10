LOWVILLE — The Wednesday Seniors held their bowling banquet at Lewis Lanes March 29.
Highlights of the league were given for the winners of the roll off between Average Jo and The Misfits. First place winners of the split season with 2647 pins was Karen Stowell, Chuck Laplante, Bruce Buckingham and Kay Laribee, Team Average Jo. Second place winners, The Misfits with 2505 pins were, Donna Turck, William Washington, Lorraine Smith and Mark Hanno.
Over all wins was achieved by The Misfits with 143 wins. Most Improved Woman was Pat Call with a 114 average to a 125 average. Most Improved Man was Francis Goutemont with a 98 Average to a 155 average.
A meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, to organize the league for the fall and winter season. If anyone interested you must be older than 50 years old and be ready to just enjoy bowling and laughter.
