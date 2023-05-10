Thursday night woman bowlers end season

At the end of the bowling season, Team VFW Won first place on the Muriel Hellinger Memorial League. The Leagues Bowling Banquet was held April 20. Team VFW members, pictured here, are Kalie Carlton, Pat Carlton, Julie Post, Brittany Doyle and Katie Essenlohr. Most Improved bowler was Pat Carlton with an improvement of 14 pins. Mandy Evans achieved high game with a score of 268 scratch and a scratch series of 656. High handicap game went to Jeannette Murphy with a 248 and high handicap series was Lucy Austin with a 695. A meeting will be held at Lewis Lanes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 if anyone is interested in joining or adding a five person team to the league.
