The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations for the 2021 annual Fall Book Sale by appointment. Needed are hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks in clean and good condition. The library does not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, reference books or magazines. Donations will be accepted by appointment at the Library’s Circulation Desk. For more information or to set up an appointment, call the library at 315-785-7706.

