Library seeks book donations

The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library are seeking donations for the 2021 annual Fall Book Sale by appointment. Needed are hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks in clean and good condition. The library does not accept textbooks, encyclopedias, reference books or magazines. Donations will be accepted by appointment at the Library’s Circulation Desk. For more information or to set up an appointment, call the library at 315-785-7706.
Latest News
- Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
- Oswego County continues planning for aerial spraying Thursday, Sept. 16
- State comptroller audits village of Clayton, finds problems with payments and bidding procedures
- August, year-to-date sales tax collections in north country outpace 2020
- Public opinion on a zoning law addition limiting “smoke shops” heard in Lowville
- Cayuga offering class on drone flights this fall
- Former parks superintendent files federal lawsuit against Watertown
- Elvis Tribute Artist of the year 2019 worldwide to appear at PorchFest
Most Popular
-
Some landlords looking to evict tenants, back rent paid or not
-
NY State Fair reviewing smoking policy after marijuana ‘was an issue’
-
N.Y. officials continue push for border reopening
-
Container shipping making waves on St. Lawrence/Great Lakes system
-
Lewis County Health System to 'pause' maternity services due to staff unwilling to vaccinate
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- 111 - AAA ABES
- SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK � COUNTY OF JEFFERSON INDEX # EF2019-00001105 FILED: 7/29/2021 SUPPLEMENTAL SUMMONS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.