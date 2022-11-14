Linda Dumary-Carr, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away suddenly on October 31, 2022. She was born August 25, 1958 in Kansas to Peter & Theresa (Lampman) Dumary while her father was stationed in Wichita, serving in the United States Air Force. She lived in Catskill the majority of her life before moving to Florida to be with her son Larry and grandson. Linda loved working in her garden, playing video games, watching Anime, and doting over her grandson & dog. Although not pursued, she was a good artist and had a way with words with poetry. For the most part, she has worked in the service industry such as Eden Park Nursing Home and The ARC of Ulster-Greene.
Linda is predeceased by the love of her life Larry, her father Peter Dumary, and daughter in law Kendria. She is survived by her mother Theresa, mother in-law Shirley Carr, son Larry, grandson Lawrence (little man), sisters Colleen, Kathy, and Chrissy, and so many other family members in the Carr & Dumary/Lampman family, as well as many friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
