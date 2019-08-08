Linda Knepp
ST. REGIS FALLS – Linda J. (LaBounty) Knepp, 78, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls.
Linda was born on January 11, 1941 in Santa Clara, daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn (Ploof) LaBounty, and graduated from St. Regis Falls Central School. She married Alvin Knepp on October 19, 1974 at Trinity United Methodist Church. They shared 43 years of a marriage filled with friendship and love. Her beloved Alvin passed away on May 2, 2018.
As a short order cook, Linda worked for many restaurants over the years and owned The Eskimo Inn in St. Regis Falls. She always stayed busy raising two Army brats (“whom she loved dearly”). She enjoyed snowmobiling and at Christmas was known for all the cookies she gave away.
She is survived by three daughters, Evelyn Sexton of Owls Head, Barbara and William Sabourin of Pittsburgh and Mary and Larry Palmer of St. Regis Falls; one brother, Rodney and MaryAnn LaBounty of St. Regis Falls; six grandchildren, Robert, Larry, Emily, Kaitlin, Gabriel and Lenny; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many good friends. Besides her husband, Alvin, Linda was predeceased by her siblings Marsha LaComb, Marty LaBounty, Jackson LaBounty and Richard LaBounty.
In keeping with Linda’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Forest Cemetery in St. Regis Falls.
Memories and condolences can be expressed at www.hammillfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.