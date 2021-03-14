Lindsey M. Remington, Devin Larson

Lindsey Marie Remington, Clifton Park, formerly of Lisbon, and Devin Larson, Clifton Park, formerly of Tupper Lake, announce their engagement.
Miss Remington, daughter of Dianna and Troy Remington, Lisbon, graduated in 2014 with high honors from Lisbon Central School and in 2016, cum laude from Paul Smiths College.
Mr. Larson is the son of Carl and Becky Larson, Tupper Lake. He graduated in 2014 with high honors from Tupper Lake Central School and in 2016, cum laude from Paul Smiths College.
An fall wedding is planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.