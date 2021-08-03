Canton stopped a six-game winning streak by Ogdensburg in a 12-6 decision and Lisbon prevailed over Norfolk 6-1. Canton travells to Lisbon on Wednesday looking to advance to Friday’s championship game while Potsdam visits Massena in semi-final action.
Lisbon downed Norwood-Norfolk and Ogdensburg downed Norwood-Norfolk and swept a doubleheader against Potsdam.
LISBON ADVANCES;
CANTON STOPS BURG
Lisbon pitcher Tyler Sovie entered the game in the second inning with no outs and the bases full of Norfolk Rovers and was quickly aided by centerfielder Levi Biller who caught a hard line drive and doubled a runner off second base. Sovie then retired the side and allowed just one hit pitching six scoreless inning in relief with seven strikeouts and four walks and Biller supplied a nice running catch in centerfield.
Lisbon pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sovie also doubled in a run and scored twice in a winning offense which featured a single and a run scored by Lucas Gravlin, Gabriel Smith and Levi Biller. Cooper Rutherford also singled for Lisbon which overcame a strong pitching effort by Norfolk’s Owen Malone who struck out six and walked four while allowing just two earned runs.
Malone also singled in Norfolk’s lone run and Jaime Ling also singled.
“We started the game off slow. I thought the Malone kid for Norwood pitched very well today, he was tough early in the game but eventually our hitters figured him out. We had a couple key sacrifice bunts late in the game. Our bats didn’t come alive till late but we really turned it on in the bottom of the fifth and the bottom of the sixth,” said Lisbon Coach Lucas Smith.
Tyler Sovie pitched very well for us tonight. Coming in in the second inning. He was tough and his breaking ball was on point tonight. Overall I thought the kids showed a lot of heart and determination and this was a good preparation for us for Wednesday.”
Canton used four timely hits to capitalize on a combined 12 walks by three Ogdensburg pitchers and had 11 different players score runs in advancing to Wednesday’s game at Lisbon. Erich Zulsdorf pitched the first three innings and Zadock Roiger closed with a poised four-inning outing in a combined three-hitter.
“We came having won six in a row and the wheels just came off,” said Ogdensburg Coach Ryan Griffith.
“We had 12 walks tonight which I don’t understand. All of our pitchers just seemed tired. But we did put together a very nice season.”
Erich Zulsdorf and singled twice and scored twice and Nate Romano and Jack Ames each added singles for Canton. Seth Sholette, Nicholi Ramsdell and Logan VanGorden singled for Ogdensburg.
OGD PITCHERS SOLID
Ogdensburg received complete games from Cam Griffith, Alex Mitchell and Ryan Mitchell in a 24-1 win over Norwood-Norfolk and a 7-1, 6-1 sweep over Potsdam in a doubleheader.
Ogd 24 - N-N 1: Cam Griffith struck out eight batters in a one-hitter and Seth Sholette and Madden West and Luca LaBella all doubled and singled to lead the winning offense. Nicholi Ramsdell tripled and Griffith and Alex Mitchell singled.
Ogd 7 - Potsdam 1: Alex Mitchell fashioned an eight-strikeout two-hitter and Luca LaBella and Dylan Sovie doubled and singled to lead the offensive support. Jacob Farley and Seth Sholette singled twice and Alex Mitchell added a single.
Ogd 6 - Potsdam 1: Ryan Mitchell struck out eight in a one-hitter and Nicholi Ramsdell belted a three-run double to spark the offense. Jacob Farley singled twice, Rowan Heaton doubled and Luca LaBella, Cam Griffith and Trent Power all added singles.
LISBON TOPS N-N
Cooper Rutherford allowed just two hits pitching four scoreless innings for Lisbon and Connor Flack gained a three-inning save in a 14-3 win over Norfolk.
Flack also doubled in the contest where Lucas Gravlin singled and doubled with an RBI and Coby Mills drove in three runs with two singles.
Gabriel Smith singled in two runs and Caleb Ghize also singled.
O. Malone doubled in a run for Norfolk and C. Liebfred stroked an RBI single.
