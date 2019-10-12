WATERTOWN — Literacy of Northern New York will conduct a 12-hour tutor training course for volunteers interested in helping adults improve their reading and writing skills. The training is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 17, 22, and 31, in the third floor conference room of Key Bank, 200 Washington St. Participants are required to attend all four sessions. Topics covered during the course include phonics, word patterns, reading comprehension, vocabulary development, and lesson planning. There is a $30 fee for the textbook or participants can borrow a used book for free.
LNNY will also conduct a 12-hour tutor training course for volunteers interested in learning how to teach English as a second language. It will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 24, 29, and 31 at the above location. Participants do not have to speak another language to take this course.
Volunteers who successfully complete the training will be matched with one adult who needs help with literacy skills. LNNY tests the literacy levels of each student, writes up an individualized learning plan, and provides the tutoring books and materials free of charge. Tutors meet their student in public places such as libraries.
Registration for either course is required by calling LNNY at 315-782-4270 or filling out a form at www.literacynny.org.
LNNY is a partner agency of United Way of Northern New York.
