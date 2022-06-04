MALONE — The ribbon was cut on a bus shelter with a “living” roof near the Franklin County Courthouse on Thursday morning.
The development of the new bus shelters is a collaboration between Paul Smith’s College, the North Country Healthy Heart Network and the Franklin County Department of Highways.
“The living roof is really just a nice asset to have on any building,” County Manager Donna J. Kissane said. “It offers a more positive experience for our ridership in addition to our community. It’s one more step toward making Franklin County a beautiful county and we are so grateful and appreciative of this beautiful structure.”
According to the Healthy Heart Network, Paul Smith’s students produced 40 initial designs for living roofs and the senior capstone students refined them to create a set of concepts then reviewed by the highway staff.
“I see it being more attractive than what we had prior,” Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew said. “The new bus stop will help keep people out of the rain and the snow when they are waiting for the bus, which will stop at the new shelter a couple times a day here. It’s also fully visible so if someone got sick at this bus stop, there are a couple cameras from the courthouse on it to see if somebody got sick at it and needs help. I want to thank the Healthy Heart Network for all they’ve done to put this here and help make Franklin County a better place to live.”
The concrete floors of the shelters were set by a county highway crew and the bus stop structures were purchased from MC Construction, Saranac Lake.
Along with the sedum moss roofing for insulation — which seeks to promote insect life and pollination, while reducing greenhouse gases — the shelters feature solar panel lighting fixtures and LifeTime Wood Treatment, a non-toxic wood preservative.
“The sedum moss is like a succulent on steroids,” said Andrew Cassata, grant coordinator for the Healthy Heart Network. “It’s built for the cold climates and can survive in temperatures around negative 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It also helps with slowing temperature rises, filters rainwater, and expands the life expectancy of the roof by a ton because it is not getting that radiation from the sun that breaks down the materials.”
Cassata said there is no regular maintenance needed, which means that the county will not have to water or weed the roof.
On March 3, the Franklin County Board of Legislators authorized a memorandum of understanding with the Healthy Heart Network, which is funding the signage and the bus shelters as part of the Franklin County Complete Streets Policy that had been placed on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Andrea Goff, community coordinator for the Healthy Heart Network, said the bus stop was strategically placed.
“There are shelters at both ends of the county. There will be one in both the northern and southern end of Franklin County,” Goff said. “Currently there is this shelter here that opened at the courthouse and there is a shelter at Paul Smith’s College where another ribbon-cutting event will be held next week. We are so very fortunate to have great partners throughout the county. We at The Heart Network want to thank the board of legislators, Paul Smith’s College, and all of our other partners in the different municipalities for working so closely with us.”
