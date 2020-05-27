TAMPA, Fla. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie took sixth in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series race Tuesday night at East Bay Raceway Park.
McCreadie maintained his 50-point lead atop the series standings over Jonathan Davenport. McCreadie has 2,185 points while Davenport, the three-time defending series champion, has 2,135.
Brandon Overton passed Davenport on lap 16 to win his first race of the season on the circuit.
