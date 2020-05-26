TAMPA, Fla. — Watertown native Tim McCreadie finished third in the 40-lap Lucas Oil Late Model series Monday at East Bay Raceway on Monday night.
McCreadie was seeking his third win of the season, but still maintained his series points lead over race-winner Jonathan Davenport. McCreadie led the series by 80 points over Davenport (1,985-1,905) heading into Tuesday’s race in Tampa.
Davenport, the defending three-time series champion, passed pole-sitter Shane Claton on lap 31 to get his first win since February and his eight career victory at East Bay.
