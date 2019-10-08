Local auto racing
OSWEGO — The 48th annual NAPA Auto Parts SuperDIRT Week will kick off today and run through Sunday at various tracks around Central New York.
Today will see a parade through the center of the city of Oswego starting at noon and early practice at Oswego Speedway. Weedsport Speedway will then have the official SuperDIRT Week Kickoff race at 7 p.m.
Thursday will have qualifying for Saturday’s Salute the Troops 150 358-modified race and then events shift to Brewerton Speedway for the Hurricane 100 big-block modified race.
Friday and Saturday will bring qualifying for races at Oswego in the pro stock, sportsman, 358-modified and big-block races with the main event of the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at 2 p.m. Sunday.
