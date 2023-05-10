Both the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Lowville Elks 1605 competed in the New York State Elks Association
2023 Ritual Contest hosted by Rotterdam Lodge 2157 April 29.
There were two lodges and three district teams competing for state honors with the winner of the lodge team advancing to compete in the Grand Lodge contest. With the team score of 96.5200, Carthage Lodge 1762 won over Watervliet-Colonie Lodge 1500 and will represent the state in Minneapolis, Minn., at the Grand Lodge convention in July.
For the competition, the Elks reenact the organization’s initiation ceremony. There are seven chairs that compete — Exalted Ruler, Leading Knight, Loyal Knight, Lecturing Knight, Chaplain, Esquire and Inner Guard.
Representing the Carthage lodge were Inner Guard, Past Exalted Ruler Kody Heukrath; Chaplain, Brendan Dooley; Lecturing Knight: Michael Rohr; Loyal Knight, Jason Hancock; Leading Knight, Andrew Smith and Exalted Ruler, Tyler Clemons. Robert Sligar competed as Esquire but due to being a repeat, that award went to Eric Shevy Past Exalted Ruler Watervliet-Colonie Lodge 1500. The Carthage Lodge team was coached by NYSEA Ritual Chairman Brian Scott, who is a Past District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler.
The Lowville Elks brought home two trophies with Leading Knight Chris Nortz and Loyal Knight Brittney Doyle placing first as Chaplain and Esquire.
Carthage and Lowville Elks were part of the North Central District No. 6240 which competed against Hudson Valley District No. 6180 and Colonial District No. 6200 for state honors. The North Central District team won that honor with a team score of 95.0299 with Hudson Valley District becoming the runner-up with a team score of 92.4593. Colonial District had a team score of 90.7787.
Individual winners for the district contest included Inner Guard, Eric Luth, Carthage Lodge; Chaplain, Dan Shannon, past exalted ruler, Lowville Lodge; Leading Knight, Jeremy Thesier, past exalted ruler, Carthage Lodge; Esquire, Brittney Doyle, Lowville Lodge; Exalted Ruler: Ron Rockwood, Past District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler, Carthage Lodge; Candidate: Gary Millard, Lowville Lodge;
Coach: Brian Scott, Past District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler, Carthage Lodge;
Carthage’s Tyler Clemons won both the Charles I. Noonan 11th Hour Toast and the Flag Charge Presentation contests.
