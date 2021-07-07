LOUISVILLE — Tyler Berkman shot a 2-over-par 74 to win the age 16-18 division at the first stop of the North Country Junior Golf Tour on Tuesday at the River Course in Louisville, formerly known as the Massena Country Club.
Colin Patterson finished second at 78 strokes and Ryan Jones was third with a 79.
Ian Van Wagner shot 78 to finish first in the 13-15 division. Ben Fredette was second with a 79 and Ethan Bouchard, who also shot 79, was third.
Daniel O’Neill won the nine-hole event for 12-and-under with a 43. Jack Pitts shot 44 to finish second and Carver Ball was third with 47.
The tour has an Instagram account, @nocogolf. The next event on the tour will be July 13 at the Malone Country Club. There are five events scheduled for the season.
