Saturday’s qualifier
(at Watertown Golf Club)
Tee Times
10 a.m. (1a): Bob Hughes, Andrew Marks, Jacob Hess, Brendon Laverty
10 a.m. (2a): Kacy Lennox, James Ambrose, Paul Grant Jr., Gabe Lafex
10 a.m. (3a): Kenny Thomas, Mike Burgess, Dylan Bickford, Bob Phillips
10 a.m. (4a): Joe Tufo, Timothy Hunter, Brian Phillips, Taylor Reardon
10 a.m. (5a): Hunter Zehr, Marty Mancari, Pearce Parsons, Bruce MacKenzie
10 a.m. (6a): Mark Delosh, Jordan Reardon, Richard Keech, Rocco Canale
10 a.m. (7a): David Marconi, Caleb Houppert, Jarrett Sweet
10 a.m. (8a): Cameron Black, Jonathan Babcock, William Cool, Chris Day
10 a.m. (10a): Kelley Campbell, Ryan Blevins, Dylan Kerenahan, Richard Becker
10 a.m. (11a): Josh Nevin, Michael Bamann, Mitchell Scoville, Chris O’Brien
10 a.m. (12a): George LaBarr, Shawn Thomas, Kyle Pignone, Dylan Estal
10 a.m. (13a): T.J. Penn, Brandon Mothersell, Butch Haley, Todd Heckman
10 a.m. (14a): Marcus Emerson, Darrell DeMotta, Josh Woodward, Scott Black
10 a.m. (15a): Chris Netto, Adam Brown, Steve Joles
10 a.m. (16a): Matthew Barton, Craig Perry, John Moesel, Brent O’Sweet
10 a.m. (17a): Anthony Burgess, Richard Alpie, Paul Grant Sr., Sam Cavallario
10 a.m. (18a): Scott Taylor, Jim Peters, Matt Considine, Brian Sheley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.