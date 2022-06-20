POTSDAM — The North Country Junior Golf Tour will start its season on July 5 with a tournament at the River Course at Louisville Landing.
The two has five events scheduled and July 1 is the deadline to register. The tour is open to golfers age 12-18. Golfers can pick up registration forms at the Potsdam Country Club or call Jules Dicker at 315-265-2141. The cost for the tour is $50 to register and $10 at each event.
The second tour event is July 12 at the Malone Country Club. The third event on the schedule is on July 19 at the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton. the fourth event is July 28 at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course and the Tour Championship will be on August 2 at the Potsdam Country Club.
