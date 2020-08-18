POTSDAM — The home course advantage paid off as all three division winners from the first of two North Country Junior Golf Tour events came from Potsdam at a tournament held at the Potsdam Country Club Tuesday.
Tyler Berkman won the 16-18 division, even though he is 14, with a three-over par 75. He is the defending club champion at the Potsdam Country Club and will try to repeat that title this weekend.
Canton’s Ryan Jones, who is also 14, and Gouverneur’s Dylan Farr both tied for second at 80.
Potsdam’s Grant Cooper won the 13-15 division with a score of 79 and another Potsdam native, Ian VanWagner, was second with an 80.
The 12-and-under division went to Potsdam’s Jack Pitts, who shot a 45 in that nine-hole competition. A total of 24 golfers took part in the three divisions.
The series will conclude on the 25th with a tournament at the Partridge Run Golf Course in Canton.
