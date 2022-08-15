The Watertown Wolves have announced that former defenseman Justin Coachman will be an assistant coach for the team for the upcoming 2022-23 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.
Coachman, a Rochester native, helped the Wolves win two Commissioner’s Cup championships. He recorded just three career goals, but was key at shutting down other teams with his physical play. Coachman also won’t play this season as he’ll stay on the bench alongside head coach Brent Clarke.
Coachman also races on weekends in the sports compact division at Evans Mills Raceway Park.
The Wolves are slated to start the season against the expansion Motor City Rockers 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
