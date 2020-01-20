The NAC
BOYS BASKETBALL
(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday: C-P at Salmon River, Morristown at LaFargeville, Hammond at Heuvelton.
Wednesday: Saranac Lake at BMC, Beekmantown at Chateaugay, Harrisville at E-K, SRF at M-W.
Thursday: Potsdam at Heuvelton, Canton at Carthage, P-H at H-D, C-P at Morristown.
Friday: Tupper Lake at Long Lake, Canton at Saranac, N-N at SLC, Webb at Harrisville, FA at Chateaugay.
Saturday: At Jefferson CC - Harrisville vs. Copenhagen 1:30 p.m., Lowville at OFA 1:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 6 p.m., H-D at Lisbon.
Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River.
Tuesday: C-P at BMC, FA at Canton, M-W at Chateaugay, Heuvelton at Lisbon, H-D at Morristown, Massena at OFA, SRF at P-H, SLC at Potsdam, N-N at Tupper Lake, Harrisville at Hammond.
-------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday: Salmon River at Chateaugay 6:15 p.m., Saranac Lake at SRF 6:30 p.m., BMC at Plattsburgh, Alexandria at Morristown, SLC at NAC, Massena at N-N.
Wednesday: C-P at Salmon River 6 p.m., LaFargeville at H-D.
Thursday: C-P at Morristown, Chateaugay at Potsdam, N-N at SLC.
Friday: Harrisville at OFA 5:30 p.m., Long Lake at Tupper Lake, M-W at SRF 6:45 p.m., FA at AuSable Valley, Morristown at C-P, H-D at Heuvelton, Lisbon at P-H.
Saturday: At Jefferson CC - E-K vs. Copenhagen 4:30 p.m., Beaver River at Morristown 1 p.m., Belleville-Henderson at H-D 3:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 6 p.m.
Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur 5:30 p.m., Tupper Lake at N-N 6 p.m., BMC at C-P, Hammond at Harrisville, Morristown at H-D, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Chateaugay at M-W, Canton at FA, OFA at Massena, SRF at P-H, Potsdam at SLC.
-------
BOYS HOCKEY
Wednesday: Canton at Islanders (Clayton) 6:30 p.m., Salmon River at Massena 7 p.m., Potsdam at SLC 7 p.m., NCCS at FA 7:15 p.m.
Friday: SLC at FA 6 p.m., Salmon River at Islanders (Clayton) 6:30 p.m., Albany Academy at Massena 7 p.m.
Saturday: Albany Academy at OFA 1 p.m., Beekmantown at Potsdam 6 p.m., N-N at Canton 1:30 p.m.
Sunday: St. Joseph’s at Salmon River 1:25 p.m.
-------
GIRLS HOCKEY
Tuesday: Sara-Lake Placid at FA
Wednesday: Islanders at Potsdam 6:30 p.m., Oswego at Canton 5:15 p.m., Plattsburgh at FA 5:15 p.m., Salmon River at Massena 5:15 p.m.
Thursday: Oswego at Islanders (Alexandria Bay) 7 p.m.
Friday: Clinton at Islanders (Alexandria Bay) 7 p.m.
Saturday: Ithaca at Potsdam 11 a.m., Salmon River at Plattsburgh 2:15 p.m.
-------
BOYS SWIMMING
Thursday: Gouverneur at Canton 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Meet at Watertown High 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Gouverneur, FA at Canton 5 p.m.
-------
INDOOR TRACK
Saturday: Winter Invitational at SLU 6 p.m.
-------
WRESTLING
Tuesday: Massena at Canton 6 p.m.
Wednesday: FA at Canton 6 p.m.
Thursday: FA at Massena 6 p.m.
Tuesday: OFA at Gouverneur 6 p.m.
-------
The COLLEGES
CLARKSON
Men’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. Hobart 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. RIT 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. William Smith 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. RIT 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Friday: Home vs. Arizona State 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Arizona State 7:30 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Friday: Home vs. Dartmouth 4 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Harvard 3 p.m.
-------
SUNY POTSDAM
Men’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 2 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Friday: At SUNY Geneseo 7 p.m.
Saturday: At Brockport 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Wednesday: At SUNY Canton 7 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 3 p.m.
-------
ST. LAWRENCE
Men’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. RIT 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Hobart 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. RIT 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. William Smith 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Saturday: At Dartmouth 7 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Friday: Home vs. Harvard 4 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Dartmouth 3 p.m.
-------
SUNY CANTON
Men’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. Husson 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Husson 3 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Friday: Home vs. Husson 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Husson 1 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Friday: Home vs. Albertus Magnus 4 p.m.
Saturday: At SUNY Oswego 7 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Wednesday: Home vs. SUNY Potsdam 7 p.m.
