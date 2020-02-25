SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class B

Thursday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Canton vs. OFA 7:45 p.m.

-------

Class C

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 7:45 p.m.

-------

Class D

Tuesday: Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam - H-D vs. Harrisville 6 p.m., Heuvelton vs. Chateaugay 7:45 p.m.

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 2:45 p.m.

-------

Overall

Tuesday (March 3): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).

Friday (March 6): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 7:45 p.m.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class B

Thursday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - OFA vs. Canton 6 p.m.

-------

Class C

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 6 p.m.

-------

Class D

Wednesday: Semifinals at Potsdam Central - Chateaugay vs. Heuvelton 6 p.m., E-K vs. Hammond 7:45 p.m.

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 1 p.m.

-------

Overall

Wednesday (March 4): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).

Friday (March 6): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m.

-------

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Wednesday: Canton at Potsdam 7 p.m.

Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) - winner Canton/Potsdam vs. Massena 8 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).

-------

Division II

Tuesday: Islanders at Salmon River 6:30 p.m., SLC at FA 7 p.m.

Thursday: Winner Islanders/Salmon River at OFA 6:30 p.m., winner SLC/FA at N-N 7 p.m.

Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) 5 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).

-------

NYSPHSAA PLAYOFFS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class A

Wednesday (March 11): At Cicero-NS - FA vs. Section 3, 7 p.m.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class A

Tuesday (March 10): At SUNY Potsdam - Section 2 vs. FA, 6 p.m..

-------

INDOOR TRACK

Saturday (March 7): Championship Meet at Ocean Breeze Track and Athletic Complex (Staten Island).

-------

WRESTLING

Class A

Friday-Saturday: Championship Meet at Times Union Center (Albany).

-------

The COLLEGES

CLARKSON

Men’s Hockey

Friday: At Colgate 7 p.m.

Saturday: At Cornell 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

ECAC PLAYOFFS

(best 2-o-f-3)

Friday: Home vs. Colgate 6 p.m.

Saturday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m.

Sunday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m. (if necessary).

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Canton 4 p.m.

Saturday: Home vs. Brockport 2 p.m.

Tuesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Potsdam 4 p.m.

-------

Softball

Saturday: At Salibury 12 p.m., vs. SUNY Oneonta 2 p.m.

Sunday: At Salibury vs. SUNY Oneonta 10 a.m., vs. Salisbury 12 p.m.

-------

SUNY POTSDAM

Men’s Basketball

Friday: SUNYAC semifinals at Brockport vs. tbd 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: SUNYAC Championship at Brockport 4 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Wednesday: SUNYAC Playoff at SUNY Buffalo 7 p.m.

Saturday: SUNYAC semifinals at higher seed 7 p.m.

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Tuesday: At SLU 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: Home vs. Clarkson 4 p.m.

-------

ST. LAWRENCE

Men’s Basketball

Tuesday: Liberty League Playoff at Ithaca.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Tuesday: Liberty League Playoff - home vs RIT 7 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Friday: At Cornell 7 p.m.

Saturday: At Colgate 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

ECAC PLAYOFFS

(best 2-of-3)

Friday: At Cornell.

Saturday: At Cornell.

Sunday: At Cornell (if necessary).

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Tuesday: Home vs. SUNY Potsdam 4 p.m.

-------

SUNY CANTON

Men’s Basketball

Friday: At Farmington vs. Husson 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: At Farmington vs. NAC 2 p.m.

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: Home vs. Clarkson 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 3 p.m.

