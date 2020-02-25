SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class B
Thursday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Canton vs. OFA 7:45 p.m.
-------
Class C
Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 7:45 p.m.
-------
Class D
Tuesday: Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam - H-D vs. Harrisville 6 p.m., Heuvelton vs. Chateaugay 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 2:45 p.m.
-------
Overall
Tuesday (March 3): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).
Friday (March 6): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 7:45 p.m.
-------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class B
Thursday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - OFA vs. Canton 6 p.m.
-------
Class C
Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 6 p.m.
-------
Class D
Wednesday: Semifinals at Potsdam Central - Chateaugay vs. Heuvelton 6 p.m., E-K vs. Hammond 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 1 p.m.
-------
Overall
Wednesday (March 4): Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).
Friday (March 6): Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m.
-------
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Wednesday: Canton at Potsdam 7 p.m.
Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) - winner Canton/Potsdam vs. Massena 8 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).
-------
Division II
Tuesday: Islanders at Salmon River 6:30 p.m., SLC at FA 7 p.m.
Thursday: Winner Islanders/Salmon River at OFA 6:30 p.m., winner SLC/FA at N-N 7 p.m.
Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) 5 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).
-------
NYSPHSAA PLAYOFFS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class A
Wednesday (March 11): At Cicero-NS - FA vs. Section 3, 7 p.m.
-------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class A
Tuesday (March 10): At SUNY Potsdam - Section 2 vs. FA, 6 p.m..
-------
INDOOR TRACK
Saturday (March 7): Championship Meet at Ocean Breeze Track and Athletic Complex (Staten Island).
-------
WRESTLING
Class A
Friday-Saturday: Championship Meet at Times Union Center (Albany).
-------
The COLLEGES
CLARKSON
Men’s Hockey
Friday: At Colgate 7 p.m.
Saturday: At Cornell 7 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
ECAC PLAYOFFS
(best 2-o-f-3)
Friday: Home vs. Colgate 6 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m.
Sunday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m. (if necessary).
-------
Men’s Lacrosse
Wednesday: At SUNY Canton 4 p.m.
Saturday: Home vs. Brockport 2 p.m.
Tuesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Lacrosse
Wednesday: At SUNY Potsdam 4 p.m.
-------
Softball
Saturday: At Salibury 12 p.m., vs. SUNY Oneonta 2 p.m.
Sunday: At Salibury vs. SUNY Oneonta 10 a.m., vs. Salisbury 12 p.m.
-------
SUNY POTSDAM
Men’s Basketball
Friday: SUNYAC semifinals at Brockport vs. tbd 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: SUNYAC Championship at Brockport 4 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Wednesday: SUNYAC Playoff at SUNY Buffalo 7 p.m.
Saturday: SUNYAC semifinals at higher seed 7 p.m.
-------
Men’s Lacrosse
Tuesday: At SLU 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Lacrosse
Wednesday: Home vs. Clarkson 4 p.m.
-------
ST. LAWRENCE
Men’s Basketball
Tuesday: Liberty League Playoff at Ithaca.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Tuesday: Liberty League Playoff - home vs RIT 7 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Friday: At Cornell 7 p.m.
Saturday: At Colgate 7 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
ECAC PLAYOFFS
(best 2-of-3)
Friday: At Cornell.
Saturday: At Cornell.
Sunday: At Cornell (if necessary).
-------
Men’s Lacrosse
Tuesday: Home vs. SUNY Potsdam 4 p.m.
-------
SUNY CANTON
Men’s Basketball
Friday: At Farmington vs. Husson 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: At Farmington vs. NAC 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Lacrosse
Wednesday: Home vs. Clarkson 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Lacrosse
Wednesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 3 p.m.
