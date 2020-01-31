The NAC

BOYS BASKETBALL

(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

Saturday: M-W at P-H 11:30 a.m., Chateaugay vs. Seton Catholic, Indian River at Potsdam 2:45 p.m., Massena at Carthage 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Gouverneur at Potsdam.

Tuesday: H-D at Heuvelton, Harrisville at Lisbon, SLC at Massena, E-K at Morristown, FA at OFA, N-N at P-H, Canton at Salmon River, M-W at SRF, C-P at Tupper Lake.

Wednesday: Chateaugay at BMC, SRF at P-H.

Thursday: Morristown at Alexandria.

Friday: Potsdam at Canton, Tupper Lake at Chateaugay, SRF at C-P, Lisbon at E-K, OFA at Gouverneur, Morristown at Hammond, Heuvelton at Harrisville, Massena at FA, BMC at N-N, Salmon River at SLC.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

Saturday: Chateaugay at Seton Catholic, P-H at SRF 12:30 p.m., General Brown at Gouverneur 1:30 p.m.

Monday: Tupper Lake at C-P 6:45 p.m., Salmon River at Canton, BMC at Chateaugay, Morristown at E-K, Potsdam at Gouverneur, Lisbon at Harrisville, SRF at M-0W, OFA at FA, P-H at N-N, Massena at SLC.

Tuesday: P-H at Harrisville.

Wednesday: Chateaugay at Chazy 6 p.m., M-W at C-P, H-D at Hammond, OFA at Potsdam, Canton at South Jeff.

Thursday: SLC at Salmon River 6 p.m., N-N at BMC, Harrisville at Heuvelton, E-K at Lisbon, FA at Massena, Hammond at Morristown, M-W at P-H, Canton at Potsdam, C-P at SRF.

Friday: Tupper Lake at Chateaugay 5:30 p.m., Lisbon at SRF 6 p.m., OFA at Indian River, Heuvelton at Morristown.

-------

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday: N-N vs. Saranac Lake (at Lake Placid) 2:15 p.m., McQuaid Jesuit at Massena 8 p.m., Islanders Tournament at Clayton - NCCS vs. OFA 12 p.m.

Sunday: McQuaid Jesuit at Canton (SUNY Canton) 10 a.m.

Monday: Saranac at SLC 7 p.m.

Tuesday: N-N at FA 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Islanders at OFA 6:30 p.m., Salmon River at Potsdam 7 p.m.

Thursday: Saranac Lake at SLC 7 p.m.

Friday: OFA at Canton 7 p.m., Islanders at FA 7 p.m., Massena Tournament - Pelham vs, Potsdam 5:30 p.m., Syracuse City vs. Massena 8 p.m.; Salmon River Tournament - Plattsburgh High vs. Salmon River 6 p.m., Clarence vs. N-N 8:30 p.m.

-------

INDOOR TRACK

Friday: Meet at SLU 6 p.m.

-------

WRESTLING

Monday: Gouverneur at OFA 6 p.m.

Wednesday: FA at Gouverneur 6 p.m., Canton at OFA 6 p.m., Massena at OFA 7:30 p.m.

-------

SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday: Championship game at SUNY Potsdam - Potsdam vs. Salmon River 11:30 a.m.

-------

INDOOR TRACK

Wednesday (Feb. 12): Championship Meet at SLU 6 p.m.

-------

The COLLEGES

CLARKSON

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: At Bard 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: At Bard 2 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Brown 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: At Colgate 3 p.m.

-------

SUNY POTSDAM

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: At SUNY Geneseo 4 p.m.

Tuesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 7:30 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: At SUNY Geneseo 2 p.m.

Tuesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 5:30 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: At SUNY Oswego 3 p.m.

Tuesday: At St. Michael’s 6 p.m.

-------

ST. LAWRENCE

Men’s Basketball

Friday: At Bard 7;30 p.m.

Saturday: At Vassar 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Friday: At Bard 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: At Vassar 2 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: At Yale 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Cornell 3 p.m.

-------

SUNY CANTON

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: At NVU-Johnson 3 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: At NVU-Johnson 1 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Anna Maria 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: At SUNY Buffalo 4 p.m.

