The NAC

BOYS BASKETBALL

(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

Saturday: At Jefferson CC - Harrisville vs. Copenhagen 1:30 p.m., Lowville at OFA 1:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 4 p.m., H-D at Lisbon.

Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River.

Tuesday: C-P at BMC, FA at Canton, M-W at Chateaugay, Heuvelton at Lisbon, H-D at Morristown, Massena at OFA, SRF at P-H, SLC at Potsdam, N-N at Tupper Lake, Harrisville at Hammond.

Wednesday: OFA at Watertown, Morristown at E-K.

Friday: Morristown at Harrisville, Chateaugay at C-P, Hammond at E-K, Canton at Gouverneur, Lisbon at H-D, Tupper Lake at M-W, Potsdam at FA, Salmon River at Massena, SRF at N-N, BMC at P-H, OFA at SLC.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)

Saturday: At Jefferson CC - E-K vs. Copenhagen 4:30 p.m., Beaver River at Morristown 1 p.m., Belleville-Henderson at H-D 3:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 6 p.m.

Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur 5:30 p.m., Tupper Lake at N-N 6 p.m., BMC at C-P, Hammond at Harrisville, Morristown at H-D, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Chateaugay at M-W, Canton at FA, OFA at Massena, SRF at P-H, Potsdam at SLC.

Tuesday: P-H at BMC 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Keene at Chateaugay 5 p.m., Saranac Lake at SRF 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: M-W at Tupper Lake 5:30 p.m., Massena at Salmon River 6 p.m., Gouverneur at Canton, C-P at Chateaugay, E-K at Hammond, H-D at Lisbon, Potsdam at FA, Harrisville at Morristown, SLC at OFA, BMC at P-H, N-N at SRF.

Friday: FA at Hammond.

-------

BOYS HOCKEY

Saturday: Albany Academy at OFA 1 p.m., St. Joseph’s at Massena 6 p.m., Beekmantown at Potsdam (at SUNY Potsdam) 6 p.m. , N-N at Canton 1:30 p.m.

Sunday: St. Joseph’s at Salmon River 1:25 p.m.

Wednesday: FA at OFA 6:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 7 p.m., Salmon River at SLC 7 p.m.

Friday: Plattsburgh at FA 7 p.m., Massena at CAnton 7 p.m., Islanders Tournament in Clayton - Bishop Timon vs. OFA 5 p.m., tbd vs. Islanders 7:15 p.m.; Tournament at Lake Placid - N-N vs. Saranac Lake 6 p.m., Rye vs. Saranac.

-------

GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday: Ithaca at Potsdam 11 a.m. (at SUNY Potsdam), Salmon River at Plattsburgh 2:15 p.m.

-------

BOYS SWIMMING

Saturday: Meet at Watertown High 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Gouverneur, FA at Canton 5 p.m.

-------

INDOOR TRACK

Saturday: Winter Invitational at SLU 6 p.m.

-------

WRESTLING

Tuesday: OFA at Gouverneur 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Gouverneur at Canton 6 p.m., OFA at FA 6 p.m.

-------

SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS

GIRLS HOCKEY

Wednesday: Islanders at Salmon River 5:30 p.m., Massena at Potsdam 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Championship game at SUNY Potsdam 11:30 a.m.

-------

The COLLEGES

CLARKSON

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. RIT 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. RIT 2 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Arizona State 7:30 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Harvard 3 p.m.

-------

SUNY POTSDAM

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 2 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: At Brockport 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 3 p.m.

-------

ST. LAWRENCE

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. Hobart 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. William Smith 2 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

Saturday: Home vs. Dartmouth 3 p.m.

-------

SUNY CANTON

Men’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. Husson 3 p.m.

-------

Women’s Basketball

Saturday: Home vs. Husson 1 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: At SUNY Oswego 7 p.m.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.