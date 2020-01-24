The NAC
BOYS BASKETBALL
(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)
Saturday: At Jefferson CC - Harrisville vs. Copenhagen 1:30 p.m., Lowville at OFA 1:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 4 p.m., H-D at Lisbon.
Monday: Gouverneur at Salmon River.
Tuesday: C-P at BMC, FA at Canton, M-W at Chateaugay, Heuvelton at Lisbon, H-D at Morristown, Massena at OFA, SRF at P-H, SLC at Potsdam, N-N at Tupper Lake, Harrisville at Hammond.
Wednesday: OFA at Watertown, Morristown at E-K.
Friday: Morristown at Harrisville, Chateaugay at C-P, Hammond at E-K, Canton at Gouverneur, Lisbon at H-D, Tupper Lake at M-W, Potsdam at FA, Salmon River at Massena, SRF at N-N, BMC at P-H, OFA at SLC.
-------
GIRLS BASKETBALL
(all games 7:15 p.m. unless noted)
Saturday: At Jefferson CC - E-K vs. Copenhagen 4:30 p.m., Beaver River at Morristown 1 p.m., Belleville-Henderson at H-D 3:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 6 p.m.
Monday: Salmon River at Gouverneur 5:30 p.m., Tupper Lake at N-N 6 p.m., BMC at C-P, Hammond at Harrisville, Morristown at H-D, Heuvelton at Lisbon, Chateaugay at M-W, Canton at FA, OFA at Massena, SRF at P-H, Potsdam at SLC.
Tuesday: P-H at BMC 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Keene at Chateaugay 5 p.m., Saranac Lake at SRF 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: M-W at Tupper Lake 5:30 p.m., Massena at Salmon River 6 p.m., Gouverneur at Canton, C-P at Chateaugay, E-K at Hammond, H-D at Lisbon, Potsdam at FA, Harrisville at Morristown, SLC at OFA, BMC at P-H, N-N at SRF.
Friday: FA at Hammond.
-------
BOYS HOCKEY
Saturday: Albany Academy at OFA 1 p.m., St. Joseph’s at Massena 6 p.m., Beekmantown at Potsdam (at SUNY Potsdam) 6 p.m. , N-N at Canton 1:30 p.m.
Sunday: St. Joseph’s at Salmon River 1:25 p.m.
Wednesday: FA at OFA 6:30 p.m., Potsdam at N-N 7 p.m., Salmon River at SLC 7 p.m.
Friday: Plattsburgh at FA 7 p.m., Massena at CAnton 7 p.m., Islanders Tournament in Clayton - Bishop Timon vs. OFA 5 p.m., tbd vs. Islanders 7:15 p.m.; Tournament at Lake Placid - N-N vs. Saranac Lake 6 p.m., Rye vs. Saranac.
-------
GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday: Ithaca at Potsdam 11 a.m. (at SUNY Potsdam), Salmon River at Plattsburgh 2:15 p.m.
-------
BOYS SWIMMING
Saturday: Meet at Watertown High 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Gouverneur, FA at Canton 5 p.m.
-------
INDOOR TRACK
Saturday: Winter Invitational at SLU 6 p.m.
-------
WRESTLING
Tuesday: OFA at Gouverneur 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Gouverneur at Canton 6 p.m., OFA at FA 6 p.m.
-------
SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS
GIRLS HOCKEY
Wednesday: Islanders at Salmon River 5:30 p.m., Massena at Potsdam 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Championship game at SUNY Potsdam 11:30 a.m.
-------
The COLLEGES
CLARKSON
Men’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. RIT 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. RIT 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Saturday: Home vs. Arizona State 7:30 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Saturday: Home vs. Harvard 3 p.m.
-------
SUNY POTSDAM
Men’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Cortland 2 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Saturday: At Brockport 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Saturday: Home vs. SUNY Oswego 3 p.m.
-------
ST. LAWRENCE
Men’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. Hobart 4 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. William Smith 2 p.m.
-------
Women’s Hockey
Saturday: Home vs. Dartmouth 3 p.m.
-------
SUNY CANTON
Men’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. Husson 3 p.m.
-------
Women’s Basketball
Saturday: Home vs. Husson 1 p.m.
-------
Men’s Hockey
Saturday: At SUNY Oswego 7 p.m.
