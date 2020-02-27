SECTION 10 PLAYOFFS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class B

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Canton vs. OFA 7:45 p.m.

-------

Class C

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 7:45 p.m.

-------

Class D

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Harrisville vs. Chateaugay 2:45 p.m.

-------

Overall

Tuesday: Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 7:45 p.m.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class B

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - OFA vs. Canton 6 p.m.

-------

Class C

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - SLC vs. M-W 6 p.m.

-------

Class D

Saturday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam - Heuvelton vs. Hammond 1 p.m.

-------

Overall

Wednesday: Semifinals at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (All-NAC awards presented between games).

Friday: Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam 6 p.m.

-------

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) - Canton vs. Massena 8 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).

-------

Division II

Friday: Salmon River at OFA 6:30 p.m.

Monday: Championship Game at Cheel Arena (Potsdam) 5 p.m. (All-NAC awards to follow).

-------

NYSPHSAA PLAYOFFS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class A

Wednesday (March 11): At Cicero-NS - FA vs. Section 3, 7 p.m.

-------

Class B

Tuesday (March 10): At Saratoga HS - OFA vs. Section 2, 5:30 p.m.

-------

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class A

Tuesday (March 10): At SUNY Potsdam - Section 2 vs. FA, 6 p.m..

-------

Class B

Tuesday (March 10): At Saratoga HS - Canton vs. Section 2, 7 p.m.

-------

INDOOR TRACK

Saturday (March 7): Championship Meet at Ocean Breeze Track and Athletic Complex (Staten Island).

-------

WRESTLING

Class A

Friday-Saturday: Championship Meet at Times Union Center (Albany).

-------

The COLLEGES

CLARKSON

Men’s Hockey

Friday: At Colgate 7 p.m.

Saturday: At Cornell 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

ECAC PLAYOFFS

(best 2-o-f-3)

Friday: Home vs. Colgate 6 p.m.

Saturday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m.

Sunday: Home vs. Colgate 3 p.m. (if necessary).

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Tuesday: At SUNY Plattsburgh 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Oswego 4 p.m.

-------

Softball

Saturday: At Salibury (MD) 12 p.m., vs. SUNY Oneonta 2 p.m.

Sunday: At Salibury (MD) vs. SUNY Oneonta 10 a.m., vs. Salisbury 12 p.m.

-------

SUNY POTSDAM

Men’s Basketball

Friday: SUNYAC semifinals at Brockport vs. SUNY Oneonta 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: SUNYAC Championship at Brockport 4 p.m.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Saturday: SUNYAC semifinals at SUNY Geneseo 7 p.m.

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Poly 4 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: Home vs. Wells 3 p.m.

-------

ST. LAWRENCE

Women’s Basketball

LIBERTY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Saturday: Semifinals at Ithaca vs. Vassar 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: Championship Game at Ithaca.

-------

Men’s Hockey

Friday: At Cornell 7 p.m.

Saturday: At Colgate 7 p.m.

-------

Women’s Hockey

ECAC PLAYOFFS

(best 2-of-3)

Friday: At Cornell.

Saturday: At Cornell.

Sunday: At Cornell (if necessary).

-------

Men’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At SUNY Cortland 3:30 p.m.

-------

SUNY CANTON

Men’s Basketball

Friday: At Farmington vs. Husson 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: At Farmington vs. NAC 2 p.m.

-------

Women’s Lacrosse

Wednesday: At Utica 4 p.m.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.