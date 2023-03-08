ONEONTA - More than 250 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
The following local students made the list:
Morgan Foland of Brewerton.
Kevin Suchecki of Bernhards Bay.
Carly Lyndaker of Lacona.
