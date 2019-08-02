Lois Goyea

MASSENA – With heavy hearts the family of Lois Ann (Wood) Goyea, 79, announce her passing on Wednesday morning (July 31, 2019) with her family at her side. She was a resident of the Highland Nursing Home. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born September 26, 1939 in Malone, NY the daughter of Earl & Marion (Tuper) Richards. She was educated locally. Lois united into marriage with Francis P. Wood, Jr. on November 24, 1955 at St. Mary’s Church with the Fr. O’Brian presiding. Francis predeceased her on February 12, 1984. Later she married Wayne Jay Goyea on September 22, 1990, he predeceased her on August 10, 2018.
She enjoyed camping at the many campgrounds in the area, traveling abroad to Spain, Alaska, Hawaii, and spending the winter months in Florida. However, Lois enjoyed every moment spent with her family and friends.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of her children Ramona Gwiner of Ohio, Peggy (Alan) Russell of Massena, Rose (William) Greenwood of Dickinson, Gail Woodruff of Texas, Shirley (Richard) Budd of Brushton, and Richard Wood and his companion Dawn Schwahl. Along with 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren survive her.
Lois is also survived by her sister Nona Lamica of Syracuse, a chosen son Paul Woodruff of Saranac Lake, chosen daughter Kandy Wood of Bangor, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by a son-in-law Robert Gwiner III, and two brothers Lloyd Richards, and Clyde Richards.
A time of visitation will be held Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church Brushton. Lois’s Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will commence in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue, and the Bangor Vol. Fire and Rescue.
Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com
