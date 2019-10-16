WANAKENA – The Department of Environmental Conservation reported a quick rescue of a lost hiker in the Five Ponds Wilderness Area on Oct. 13
St. Lawrence County Dispatch contacted DEC Raybrook Dispatch at 12:03 p.m. about a missing hiker off the trail without a map.
Forest Rangers Nathaniel Shea and William Benzel used a boat on Cranberry Lake for faster access to cell coordinates provided by the 911 call.
The hiker was quickly located and brought out by boat. All units were back in service by 5:25 p.m.
