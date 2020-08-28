Louise Taylor

Louise Glazier Taylor, 75, of Malone, NY died suddenly Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home with her family after a long illness. Born in Malone, August 2, 1945 she was the daughter of Everest and Leola Glazier. Louise graduated from Franklin Academy High School in 1964. She then moved to NYC for 12 years where she met and married Harold “Hal” Taylor of Queens, NY. They returned to Malone to raise a family.
She was the director of the Malone Adult Center for 17 years following that she was the Manager of Valley Ridge Manor for 20 years. She held a seat on the Malone Town Board for 4 terms ending in 2019. She belonged to many local organizations including the Malone Country Club, Elks Club, the American Legion, and the Amvets. She enjoyed golfing with friends, bowling and many fun trips to the Casino.
She is survived by her two sons and daughter in-laws, Brian and Rebecca Taylor of Malone, NY and Todd and Jodie Taylor of La Plata, Maryland; five grandchildren, Noah, Paige, TJ, Amanda, and Quinn; three brothers, John, Ronnie, and Giles Glazier and a sister in-law, Twila Glazier and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Monday, August 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. In accordance with current health restrictions, those in attendance are asked to observe the use of facial coverings and social distancing.
Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com
