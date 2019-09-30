LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy and Central Senior High School will host an open house from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school, 7668 N. State St.
Parents and guardians of students in grades 9-12 will have the opportunity to follow their student’s schedule meeting with their teachers to learn of their academic program, homework expectations and grading practices. Though individual progress conferences won’t be possible that night, request forms for a specific teacher conference at a mutually convenient time will be available if needed.
There will also be the opportunity to register for the “parent portal” which allows parents to view their child’s available academic grades, attendance and schedule from a home computer. In addition, information will be available for the All Sports Booster Club which sponsors camp scholarships, book scholarships and other activities in support of student athletes. Carlie Watson, Sources of Strength adviser, will be on hand to share information about this student group.
Light refreshments will be available in the cafeteria throughout the evening.
